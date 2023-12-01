Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.67. Approximately 302,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 537,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

