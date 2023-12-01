Credit Suisse AG Acquires 31,183 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Nasdaq worth $76,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

