Credit Suisse AG Acquires 42,496 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $65,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.82.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

