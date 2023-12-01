Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,694 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $68,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

