Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $65,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

