Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,371 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

