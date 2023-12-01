Credit Suisse AG Buys 16,098 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Baker Hughes worth $61,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

