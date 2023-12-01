Credit Suisse AG Buys 218,755 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $71,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

