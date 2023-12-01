Credit Suisse AG Buys 539,013 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,013 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Brown & Brown worth $63,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.