Credit Suisse AG Buys 545,484 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 545,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $72,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,628,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

