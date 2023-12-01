Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $67,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

