Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

