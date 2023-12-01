Credit Suisse AG Has $66.29 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of PDD worth $66,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 34.5% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PDD by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,731,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,115 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 17.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,127,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,490,000 after purchasing an additional 760,327 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 14.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $147.65.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

