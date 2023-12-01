Credit Suisse AG Has $79.33 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $79,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,546 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.