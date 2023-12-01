Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Datadog worth $80,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $95,013,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total transaction of $8,236,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,617 shares in the company, valued at $22,790,309.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total transaction of $8,236,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,878.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,931 shares of company stock worth $49,243,558. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

