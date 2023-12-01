Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $64,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

