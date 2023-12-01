Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $74,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

