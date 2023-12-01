Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.94% of Doximity worth $62,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

