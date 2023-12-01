Credit Suisse AG Purchases 381,471 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.67% of Axonics worth $68,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 67.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

