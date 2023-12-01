Credit Suisse AG Purchases 68,572 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $75,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.