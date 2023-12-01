Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,542,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $68,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

