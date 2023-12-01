Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,032 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.60% of Pentair worth $64,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 982.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

Pentair stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

