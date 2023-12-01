Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,712 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $77,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $236.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.41. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.