Credit Suisse AG Sells 50,770 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $70,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

