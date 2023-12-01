Credit Suisse AG Sells 900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.