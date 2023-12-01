Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -24.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

