Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Buys C$143,850.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00.
Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.68. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.94.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. The business had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8053691 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
