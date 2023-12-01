Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Criteo worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $81,925.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $81,925.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $102,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $514,880. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68 and a beta of 0.97. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.