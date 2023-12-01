Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.44

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 29616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.
Croda International Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
