CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 1,905,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037,637. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

