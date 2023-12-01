Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of Curtiss-Wright worth $26,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CW opened at $213.99 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

