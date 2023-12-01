CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 838.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 116,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 105,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

