Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.37

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 836172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Stock Down 8.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.