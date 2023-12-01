Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 157.6% in November

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.