Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.27. 74,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

