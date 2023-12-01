Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

