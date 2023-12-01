DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 509.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in DaVita by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.