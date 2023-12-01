Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down to $75.87

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.87, but opened at $71.86. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 3,163,910 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.