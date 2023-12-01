Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $37.63. 2,171,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,101,099. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

