Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.41 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

