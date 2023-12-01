DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DKS opened at $130.16 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.