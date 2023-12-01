DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.