Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,683 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 8.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,087,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. 508,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,787. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

