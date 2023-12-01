DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $148,793. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DocGo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

