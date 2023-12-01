Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.28)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $317.8-$318.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.59 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.05) EPS.

Domo Stock Down 1.1 %

DOMO opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Domo has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.09.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Domo in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Domo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.