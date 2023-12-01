DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,500 shares of company stock worth $65,412,891. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

