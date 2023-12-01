DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Argus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

DKNG stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657,990 shares of company stock valued at $60,218,995. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

