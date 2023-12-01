Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $75,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

