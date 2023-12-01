DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

