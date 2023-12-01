Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 30.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 9.9 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.13, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

